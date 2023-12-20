Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,736. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

