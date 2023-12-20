Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 9.7% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 707,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,536. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

