iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. 542,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,882. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

