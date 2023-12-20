Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

