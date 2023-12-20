Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 273,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,441,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 739,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

