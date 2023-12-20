Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $409.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

