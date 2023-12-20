Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PSX opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $133.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.