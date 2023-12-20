Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.