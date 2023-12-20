DnB Asset Management AS Has $33.80 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,948,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.68 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

