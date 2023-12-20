Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,600 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 112,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

