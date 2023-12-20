Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.