Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

