Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

