AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,967 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

