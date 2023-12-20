Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 7.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

