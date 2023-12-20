Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 256.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $8,539,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

