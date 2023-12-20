Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

