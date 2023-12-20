Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $2,492,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,582,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

