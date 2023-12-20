WPWealth LLP Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.0% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.