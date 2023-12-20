Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UPS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.80. 1,130,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,033. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.
UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
