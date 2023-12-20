Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 603,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,470. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

