Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.