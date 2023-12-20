Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.75 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

ANET stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

