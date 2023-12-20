Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

