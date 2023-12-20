Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.85 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

