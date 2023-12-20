Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,520. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.20.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

