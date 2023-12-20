Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.03. 61,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,355. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $382.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.51 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.