Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $797.60. 84,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $688.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

