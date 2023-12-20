IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 107,020 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

