Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $204,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.29. 275,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.66. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $627.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

