Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 98,382 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 98,382 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $306.90. 665,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,624. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.