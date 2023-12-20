Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6,179.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. 1,235,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,271. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

