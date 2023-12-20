Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,757,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 689,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,480. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

