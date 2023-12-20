Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. 521,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,364. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.