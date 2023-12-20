ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $209,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

