24,264 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,989,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NFLX stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 854,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,375. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $497.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

