Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,800,824. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

