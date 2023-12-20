Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.39. The stock had a trading volume of 620,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,950. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.