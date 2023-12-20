Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,152. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

