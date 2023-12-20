Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 2,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,131. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

