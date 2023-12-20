Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,281,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 3,334,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,790,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

