Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

