Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

