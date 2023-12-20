Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.