Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

