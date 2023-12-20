Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

