Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.79.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

