Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $932.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

