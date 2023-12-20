Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

