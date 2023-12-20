SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $448.03 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.06 and its 200 day moving average is $432.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

